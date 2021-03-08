Clanton working to fix longtime issues with water meters

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — City leaders in Clanton are working to fix issues with water meters that have had incorrect readings for years that have cost the city over $100,000.

As a result of this problem, many city residents will now be seeing an uptick in their water bill prices. Some could be seeing more than $50 in hiked fees to their monthly bill.

Water meters typically last up to 15 years, but some meters in Clanton have been dead or reading incorrectly for years. This has left the city footing the bill for some of the water being used. Now, work is being done to fix the water meters that are broken and city officials are installing up to 50 new ones per day.

“Everybody in town wants things we want new eating places and places to buy clothes and this that and the other,” Mayor Jeff Mims said. “The only way you are going to get it is trying to get folks in here and you have to have the revenue to pay for it and I want to see it happen.”

City leaders hope to complete work on the water meters by the end of the summer.