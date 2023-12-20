BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham has been selected as a finalist for the Distressed Area Recompete Pilot Program, the U.S. Department of Commerce – Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced.

The program was authorized by President Biden’s CHIPS and Science Act which saw 565 applications requesting more than $6 billion in funding. EDA selected recompete finalists from more than 200 applications for Recompete Plan Approval; the 22 finalists represent less than the top 10% of those who applied.

Reinvest Northwest: Birmingham Career Accelerator Plan will request $20 million in funding to support neighborhoods in north Birmingham, including Pratt, Smithfield and Northside. The neighborhoods have experienced challenges due to disinvestment, systemic racism, pollution and land use decision.

Recompete funding will connect people in the target neighborhoods to jobs through the creation of a wraparound service center, workforce development hub, Black-owned business initiative entrepreneurship center and expansion of a transportation program. The plan draws on commitments from Birmingham-area employers to provide jobs to over 4,500 residents, as well as contributions from training, education and other partners.