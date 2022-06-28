BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The check showed up in the mail this week! The money it took, three years, two lawsuits, and four court appearances, but Robert Walker finally received his reimbursement from the City of Birmingham for damage to his car from a massive pothole.

CBS 42 investigated the problem he was having as part of the Your Voice Your Station franchise. You can watch the story here. Walker detailed how many times the city appealed a judge’s order to reimburse him for the more than $2 thousand in damages to his car.

“I was very relieved that its finally over. I knew I was right from the beginning. In the beginning in 2019 I wanted my money back but here in 2022 it was the principal that was odds here,” Walker said. “You can fight City Hall and win, when you are in the right. Don’t give up because they depend on you to give up and just walk away from it, but don’t give up. It took me three years.”

The City of Birmingham says they have resolved the matter pursuant to the judge’s order. Birmingham residents can call 3-1-1 to report potholes, blocked storm drains and broken traffic signals. Walker said, “thank you CBS 42 for being so caring, without you a lot of people would be unaware of the power of which they actually have.