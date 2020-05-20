City of Birmingham disputing $450,000 mask order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin claims a distribution company did not send the city the masks they ordered. However, Metron Marketing and Distribution claims they fulfilled the order as stated on the invoice.

The dispute boils down to N-95 masks versus KN-95 masks. Woodfin claims the city ordered N-95 masks, but received KN-95. The order was placed on March 27 for 100,000 N-95 respirator masks and 75,000 surgical masks from the California-based company. The order totaled roughly $450,000. A $225,000 deposit was paid at the time the order was placed. The remaining balance has not been paid.

“These facial masks that we ordered, we thought were from a reputable vendor,” Woodfin said. “The vendor burned the city of Birmingham.”

Different invoices for the same order show differing mask types, both N-95 and KN-95. The small print stated an NIOSH N-95 mask, or “fully equal” mask will be delivered.

Richard Rice, an attorney representing Metron, said the city received a fully equal product.

“KN-95 masks and N-95 masks, they’re comparable goods,” Rice said. “They’re basically identical in the type of protection they provide.”

N-95 masks

N-95 masks (pictured above left), are the U.S. standard for respirators, while KN-95 (pictured above right) is China’s standard. The city of Birmingham received the KN-95 masks on March 28. They have sat in the city’s storage warehouse since they’ve arrived. The mayor said he wanted the N-95 masks to provide to first responders.

“This vendor wants to double down, not give us our proper order, and demand full price. That’s not how this works,” Woodfin said.

Rice argues the masks are the same and safe for use.

“These particular masks were produced by a manufacturer in China that has the FDA and CDC approval,” said Rice.

The FDA recently published a list of authorized CDC-compliant Chinese respirator vendors. The company Metron ordered from, Chengde Technology, in not on the list. Metron has provided documentation showing Chengde Technology’s respirators are compliant with Chinese and European standards.

The city said they have tried on multiple occasions to compromise with the company, with no success, stating Meton is expecting the remaining balance of $225,000.

“Clearly, they’re not showing up, or they’re showing up with something else,” Woodfin said. “That is wrong.”

Woodfin said they want a refund for the money that went towards the KN-95 masks, totaling roughly $161,000.

LATEST POSTS