City leaders address municipal vehicles impacted by Colonial Pipeline

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Gas stations across Alabama are continuing to face gas shortages due to many people filling up their tanks out of fear of the colonial pipeline shutdown.

In Irondale, city vehicles fill up their tanks at their own gas island. Supply comes in each month and the most recent shipment was just last week. The mayor says there will be no gas shortages there.

From garbage trucks to police vehicles, each gas tank is fueled up and ready to roll.

“Every car that’s in the fleet actually receives their gas here in the city of Irondale,” said Mayor James Stewart of the City of Irondale.

The city’s gas island holds up to 12,000 gallons.



“We receive gas every four weeks, and we just received our load for this month, so we should be fine for these next three weeks. We should be able to endure the price increase or the lack of gas out there since that pipeline has been closed down,” said Steward.

But not every city has the option to have its own remote gas pipeline. In the city of Anniston, their city vehicles are lining up at public gas stations.

“When it comes to municipal vehicles, we always leave them today, ready for tomorrow. We are always well stocked and well-filled on that, so we have yet to encounter any of those obstacles,” said Jackson Hodges, PIO for the City of Anniston.

Hodges says, like many cities across Alabama, there have been a handful of gas stations running low on fuel.



“I spoke with one gas station attendee here in Anniston at a Chevron. She said they sold $15,000 in gas yesterday so, it’s that panic buying that’s really causing the issue right now,” said Hodges.

City leaders say they’re reminding people to only take what they need at the pumps as the Colonial Pipeline gets back up and running again.

“We believe in the next three weeks, this will pass and we will still be able to bid out our gas and be able to get the regular load that we receive every four weeks,” said Steward.

The Colonial Pipeline says, as their system restarts, it’s going to take several days for the supply to return back to normal again.