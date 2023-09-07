BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — How can we curb the violence? It’s a question many are asking all across the country and Birmingham is no different.

City Councilor LaTonya Tate serves as the Public Safety Chair in Birmingham. She said there is a number of programs and initiatives the city has enforced over the years to help answer that question.

“One being HVILP,” said Councilor Tate. “It’s the Hospital Violence Intervention Prevention Program.”

Councilor Tate said HVILP is an effort to assist gunshot victims and prevent retaliation.

Other initiatives include the Safe Haven Project, the Offender Alumni Association (OAA) and most recently the Credible Messenger Mentoring Movement.

“You certainly can’t police your way out, so what you’re seeing again is a shift across the nation. A shift in the resources back to those that are closest to the solution are your problem solvers.” said Councilor Tate.

On Labor Day, two women were shot outside Aria Restaurant and Lounge in Birmingham.

They later died at UAB Hospital. Three other people were injured.

Community activist Harry “Traveling Shoes” Turner stopped by the lounge Wednesday night to pray for those victims.

“This is what I do. When my community is hurting. When my community is suffering, I come out to bring God’s word,” said Turner.

Turner is just one of many in the community praying for the violence to stop.

“There is no love in our city. There’s nothing but hate. We have two lives. Two young lives that left children.” said Turner.

Councilor Tate said change won’t happen overnight, It is a community effort.