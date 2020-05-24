Churches react to president’s announcement about reopening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Empty church pews with bibles left untouched will continue to fill the Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church.

“We are just not a that place where we feel like we can do it safely,” said Bill Brunson, Pastor Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church.

Pastor Bill Brunson says this decision does not come lightly, and not without consulting with medical professionals.

“We are finding out the concern is really the airborne nature of this virus and so how do you come back to worship and sing when they are warning you singing can expel more droplets,” said Bill Brunson, Pastor Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church.

Pastor Brunson adds hearing President Trump pushing for churches to open back up is uplifting, although he has chosen a different route for his ministry.

“We are very appreciative when the President understands or expresses his understanding that the church and faith are very essential in our country. But also we want to be as back to normal as we can when we hold in-person worship again,” said Bill Brunson, Pastor Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church.

The Upper Room Baptist Church has been holding services for a week now with most of its congregation coming out for the first time in nearly two months.

“Everybody was excited about that and we enjoyed it and had a very good service,” said Ken Taylor, Pastor Upper Room Baptist Church.

Pastor Taylor says selecting to hold service again did not come without some major changes.

This includes seating families apart, not allowing hand shaking or touching of the offering plate.

“Its important for the church to come together to have times of fellowship of teaching and community being together we can stay together in mailings and Facebook, but its not the same as being in person,” said Ken Taylor, Pastor Upper Room Baptist Church.