Churches raise money, wipe out $5M in medical debt for families

CHICAGO (CNN/WIAT) — Nearly 6,000 families on Chicago’s Southside no longer have to pay some $5 million in medical debt.

They owed an average of just over $900.

The debt was wiped by a group of local churches working with the New York-based nonprofit, “RIP Medical Debt,” which works to purchase medical debt for pennies on the dollar.

One of the churches that worked on the campaign was the Trinity United Church of Christ.

The church raised $38,000, which was used to help purchase the medical debt.

There were celebrations Sunday at Trinity United after the announcement was made.

Rev. Otis Moss III “Instead of allowing debt collectors to purchase the debt, why not have communities of faith purchase that debt and forgive that debt?”



The families who received debt relief still do not know that their bills have been paid. They selected families will receive an anonymous card before Thanksgiving, telling them their debts have been forgiven.

