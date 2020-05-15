Churches prepare to resume in-person worship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend, many churches will be resuming services for the first time in roughly two months. Extensive measures are being taken to clean and disinfect before worshipers return.

Services have been online only for St. Barnabas church. Father Douglas Vu has hired professional help to disinfect the building before mass resumes.

“I had decided to hire a professional firm to do that for us for our safety. We don’t want to expose our volunteers to anything that can risk the safety of their health,” said Father Vu.

Given the size of the church, Father Vu said they aren’t quite yet ready to resume their regular worship. For now, they’re holding services outside for the first time.

“This Sunday I decided to have mass out in the courtyard, for this Sunday first,” said Father Vu.

In the meantime, they’re cleaning and preparing, measuring seats 6 feet apart.

“For the size of our pews and the size of our church, I recommend 2 person per pew.”

In-person indoor mass could resume at St. Barnabas in the next two weeks.

Earlier this week, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin urged churches to keep their services virtual, in spite of the Governor saying it was ok for churches to reopen.

