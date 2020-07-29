Church of the Highlands to resume in-person services Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Church of the Highlands announced members will be invited back into the building this weekend. The church has two dozen campuses and is the largest congregation in the state.
On the church’s website, it states they will be disinfecting commonly touched services throughout the services. Staff members will be wearing masks and handing them out upon entry.
For those not yet comfortable with returning, the church will still livestream services.
“Both will be available to you to choose whichever is best for you in this season,” lead pastor Chris Hodges.
The church plans to re-open nursery and children services on Aug 9. The last in-person services the church had were over a month ago.
LATEST POSTS
- George Floyd’s family gathers in Virginia to unveil hologram
- Trump on his own yet again as he skips farewell to Lewis
- Oklahoma shop owner made 25 cents for an entire day as businesses suffer during pandemic
- Second stimulus checks: States warn GOP’s jobless plan could mean months of delayed payments
- ‘Positively Sylacauga’ seeks to boost morale, support local businesses