Church of the Highlands members will be making thousands of masks for those ‘on the front line.’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Church of the Highlands members have made 1,500 masks and plan to make them until there is no longer a need.

The members will be donating them to healthcare workers, those who work anywhere in the hospital of any position, grocery store workers and more, according to Small Groups Leader Ashley Bright.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak and social distancing procedures, the church’s small groups were no longer allowed to gather. They wanted a way to connect with each other and this was the perfect opportunity.

“We wanted to connect during this crazy time and we wanted a way to help love and serve our community,” Bright said.

She said that was their way to do both.

Among those in the church group, several boxes are passed on to another with supplies and tools to make the masks. The mask boxes are passed on with a list of cleaning and sanitation instructions on what to do before, during and after opening the boxes.

The group set up an email address that essential businesses and employees can email to request as many masks as they need and the group plans to make masks for them. The email address is mask@churchofthehighlands.com.

The masks follow CDC guidelines. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a shortage of medical masks across the U.S.

