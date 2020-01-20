Church of the Highlands buys more property for new college campus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP/WIAT) — One of the nation’s largest churches continues buying property for a planned new campus for Highlands College, which trains ministers.

Al.com reports that Church of the Highlands is purchasing the land near the former Cahaba Grand Conference Center in Birmingham. Real estate records show that the church this month closed on a deal to pay $32 million for an office building, parking deck and land.

The church also purchased additional land and a warehouse for $2.925 million. Highlands College last year announced plans to move its campus by 2021 to the area where the land is being purchased and double its enrollment.

