Christmas Eve shoppers take advantage of extended holiday hours

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Just hours remain for holiday shoppers to make their final purchases. Most big box stores, like Target, Walmart and the Dollar Store have anticipated your procrastination by extending their holiday hours.

CBS 42 spoke with Christen Hindes, the Brookwood Mall Target manager, who told us electronics have been the most popular purchases in the final hours of shopping.

“So many things in electronics, all the gaming systems, the Nintendo Switch, the PlayStation, the echo products, all of those,” said Hindes.

Hindes said the crowds appear larger this Christmas eve compared to last.

“To me, it actually feels busier. We have a much larger group this year using our order pick-up, to where they just reserve their item online, come in-store and pick it up.”

The national retail federation reports six percent of Americans don’t finish their shopping until Christmas Eve. Some of the shoppers we spoke with waiting until today to even begin their shopping.

“Today! She started today, but I started a couple of weeks ago,” said Emerie Starks and Joy Roberts.

