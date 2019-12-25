Christmas Eve at the Jimmie Hale Mission

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., (WIAT) — The Jimmie Hale Mission continues to work hard at providing a Christmas Eve meal to those in need.

Preparation for dinner has been ongoing for about a week now. Chaplain, James Poe, says the kitchen staff have been cooking 60 turkeys.

On Tuesday, Jimmie Hale Mission fed roughly 120 guys for Christmas Eve dinner. The mission plans to feed them Christmas lunch and Christmas dinner tomorrow.

Chirstmas morning, volunteers are expected to come in and prepare 500 meals to the elderly and the sick. In the past, “Meals On Wheels”, handled the task. “Meals on Wheels” gives their employees Christmas day off. Therefore, some people would not ordinarily be getting a hot Christmas meal that The Jimmie Hale Mission now takes over on Christmas day. “We’ll have well over 150 volunteers tomorrow that will come and help prepare the meals. Then about 100 volunteers that deliver,” says Poe.

Poe says a meal can truly change a life. He’s urging the public to volunteer all year long. Christmas lunch begins at 11:15. Christmas dinner begins at 5pm.