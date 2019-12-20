Christianity Today, an evangelical magazine, calls for President Trump’s removal from office

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (KTVE) — Christianity Today, a magazine founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham that serves an evangelical audience, has called for President Donald Trump’s removal from office.
In an opinion piece written by editor-in-chief Mark Galli, the magazine says it is time for President Donald Trump to be ousted from office.
The piece points out how many Christians say Trump has done many positive things for which evangelicals approve, such as his picks for Supreme Court nominees and his defense of religious liberties. However, the President’s negatives outweigh his positives.
“None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character.”-Christianity Today article titled “Trump Should Be Removed from Office”
This article lit up Twitter Thursday evening across the political spectrum.
In fact, the editorial received so much attention that Rev. Franklin Graham, son of Billy Graham, took to Facebook Thursday night to chastise Galli’s position, adding that his father would not only have disagreed with the piece, but he would have been disappointed.
“Christianity Today said it’s time to call a spade a spade. The spade is this—Christianity Today has been used by the left for their political agenda,” Graham wrote. “It’s obvious that Christianity Today has moved to the left and is representing the elitist liberal wing of evangelicalism.”
Click here to read the full article from Christianity Today.
