Chris Brown hosts yard sale

Singer Chris Brown hosted a yard sale at his Tarzana, California home and he posted all the details on social media.

Brown’s fans gathered at his home, holding shopping bags filled with designer items once owned by the singer.

The sale attracted hundreds of shoppers who waited in long lines.

Security at Brown’s home only allowed 20 people in a at a time to shop under massive tents.

Los Angeles Police officers say Chris Brown was not home for the yard sale.

Brown plans to donate some of the items to charity.