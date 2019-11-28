Breaking News
Choir supports “Cupcakes” family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., (WIAT) — The entire Birmingham community became honorary members of the McKinney family during the days, hours and minutes that painfully and slowly passed while we all collectively prayed and searched for our earthly angel, Kamille.

In the spirit of love and charity, The Sixth Avenue Baptist Church Evelyn S. Hardy Men of Distinction presented a love offering and a Thanksgiving basket to the family of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

Director of the male chorus, Vedric Shelby, stated that “When the attention fades, families who experience a sudden loss often feel forgotten. We just want the McKinney family to know that we are still praying for them and we will never forget “Cupcake!”

The presentation was held at the home of Kamille’s grandmother house.

