Chipotle partners with Thurgood Marshall College Fund to help drive change in Black community

(WIAT) — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced its new “real change” feature on the Chipotle app and website that will spotlight the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and allow customers to raise money for a college education.

In a press release from the food company, Chipotle will partner with the TMCF to utilize its Talent Sourcing Program to identify and develop diverse talent. From Aug. 6-23, customers can round-up their change to the next highest dollar amount using the app or website to raise money. Chipotle’s aim with this initiative is to help drive change for the Black community and ease access to a college education for its employees.

TMCF President and CEO Harry L. Williams released a statement expressing how “grateful” the organization for the collaboration.

“Chipotle’s strong support of our mission will help us continue the critical and necessary work of ensuring that students have access to higher education and new career opportunities,” said Williams.

In June, Chipotle pledged $1 million in support of organizations advocating against systemic racism, beginning with a commitment of five-hundred thousand dollars to the National Urban League.

After the introduction of the round-up technology on Chipotle’s app, over 1.4 million guests have contributed on average $.45 with each order, totaling approximately $1 million towards the National Urban League.

Marissa Andrada, the Chief Diversity, Inclusion, and People Officer at Chipotle said she is “eager” to see the level of achievement.

“Cultivating a better world takes commitment from all of us and I’m encouraged by the accomplishments to date and eager to see how much more we can achieve together. It is imperative that we keep the conversation going,” said Andrada.

