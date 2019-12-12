Chipotle giving away free burritos in online promotion

News

The chain is running the promotion on Instagram.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – If you’re a fan of Chipotle but you’re running a little low on cash, you’re in luck this week.

The fast-casual chain is offering a promotion where you can get a free burrito.

There is a catch though, because of course there is — you have to be one of the first 500 people to text the code they post on the official Chipotle Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram

Holiday Extravaganza starts now. For the next five days, we’ll be dropping free burrito codes on our feed. Follow 4 a holiday miracle ✨ . . OFFER AVAILABLE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST.  Redemption codes available up to the stated limit to first participants who send their text. Must be 13 or older. Redemption codes valid only for digital orders from participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States. Menu items subject to availability. Limit 1 redemption code per mobile number. Redemption code expires December 31, 2019. May not be used with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Void if reproduced, altered, or shared and where prohibited.  Will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Not redeemable for cash. Additional restrictions apply, see terms and conditions at: chipotle.com/holidayextravaganza.

A post shared by Chipotle (@chipotle) on

Once the burritos have been claimed, the Instagram post will be deleted.

There’s a limit of one code per mobile number, and those codes expire on December 31.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events