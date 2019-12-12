Chipotle giving away free burritos in online promotion

The chain is running the promotion on Instagram.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – If you’re a fan of Chipotle but you’re running a little low on cash, you’re in luck this week.

The fast-casual chain is offering a promotion where you can get a free burrito.

There is a catch though, because of course there is — you have to be one of the first 500 people to text the code they post on the official Chipotle Instagram account.

Once the burritos have been claimed, the Instagram post will be deleted.

There’s a limit of one code per mobile number, and those codes expire on December 31.

