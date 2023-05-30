(WHNT) – The 2023 NBA Finals are set and Chipotle is rewarding fans in a big way throughout the entirety of the championship series.

The popular Mexican grill announced Tuesday that every time a player makes a three-pointer in the NBA Finals they will give away 300 free entrees.

Deemed as the “Chipotle Free Pointer” promotion every time a Denver Nuggets or Miami Heat player makes a three-pointer, Chipotle will take to Twitter and tweet a unique message. The first 300 to text that message to 888222 will receive a free entrée code. The promotion is limited to 35 three-pointers a game.

Those who are one of the first 300 to text will be eligible to redeem the Entrée Code by placing an order through the Chipotle App or on the Chipotle website during normal business hours.

The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat combined average 23 three-pointers per game meaning on average Chipotle could be giving away nearly 7,000 entrees each game.

Game one of the NBA Finals is set for June 1 at 7:30 p.m.