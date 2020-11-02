Chilton County man dies after candles he was using for light set house on fire

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Chilton County Coroner J. Aaron Ellison has confirmed the death of a 66-year-old man after being trapped inside his burning home Halloween night.

According to Ellison, Charles Douglas Seales of Maplesville had been without power in the house for days following Tropical Storm Zeta. He said that following a preliminary investigation, it is suggested Seales was using candles for light in the absence of electricity and that one of the candles was the source of the blaze that destroyed the house and killed him.

According to Alabama Power, over 52,000 customers statewide remained without power as of Monday morning.

“This is a tragedy, and I would like to remind those who still remain without power to be very vigilant regarding alternative sources of light, including candles,” Ellison said in a statement.

Seales’ body has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for an autopsy. The State of Alabama Fire Marshall’s office is leading the investigation.

