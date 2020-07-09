Chilton County hires NY company to investigate ransomware attack

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — After learning Chilton County servers faced a ransomware attack, the county has hired a company out of New York to investigate the cybersecurity breach.

“They’re going to remotely access our system to see if and what damage we have,” said Joseph Parnell, the Chilton County commission chairman.

Out of an abundance of caution, all of the county’s servers were taken offline so that no more damage could be done,” said Parnell. The servers remain offline until the breach is further contained.

The county was already playing catch up after closing its doors for two weeks due to the coronavirus. The commission doesn’t know if resident or employee information has been accessed.

City and county law enforcement have been asked not to ticket for expired tags, but the county can only control what happens in its borders.

“If you’re in Tennessee with an expired Chilton County tag, I don’t know how we’ll handle that,” said Parnell.

County funds have not been impacted by this breach; all accounts have been frozen. The county does not know how long they will have to stay offline.

