BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A path is being cleared for a brand-new courthouse in Chilton County, but now that the work has started, neighbors are concerned about the impact it will have on them.

The adjoining neighbors to the property voiced their concerns Tuesday night during the Chilton County Commission meeting, worried about lack of communication about the project and privacy. Now that the trees are being cleared out, they tell us they don’t know what to expect.

Anna Adams’ grandfather lives to the left of the land. She said the property has been passed down for generations in her family.

“I think we kind of knew from the get go that the courthouse was coming there and that’s not really the biggest issue,” Adams said.

Adams said her home, passed down for generations, is about to change forever.

“We don’t want a battle,” she said. “It’s not that we are out here saying don’t build a courthouse here – we really just went and asked them simple questions. How can you ensure that our quality of life will remain?”

At the commission meeting, Adams’ mom, her and their next-door neighbor made their voices heard. They all spoke during the public comment period saying there has been lack of communication and discussion on impact.

“We don’t have a backup plan,” she said. “That’s where I plan to raise my kids, my grandkids.”

This upsets Commissioner Allen Williams.

“I assumed – and that’s not good – that adjoining landowners knew full details of what was going to happen,” Williams said.

He said the county has outgrown the current courthouse, and it has fallen out of American Disability Act compliance, costing millions of dollars each year to operate.

“There’s nothing we can do to make it ADA compliant without having to have a total renovation and that’s just not cost effective,” Williams said.

Williams said he is hopeful to better open the lines of communication.

“I apologize to those neighbors for them not knowing,” he said.

Adams and her family are asking for a six-foot concrete wall to act as a sound and light barrier.

Williams said this is the first he’s heard of the concern, but he said he plans to push for further discussion. According to Williams, once the bonds are sold, he thinks they’ll break ground on the building by this fall.