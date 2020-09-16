Chilton County braces for Hurricane Sally

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama continues to brace for Hurricane Sally as the storm inches closer towards the Gulf Coast.

State Emergency Management Director Brian Hastings says Chilton County should be preparing itself for historic flooding. This includes seeing up to 8 inches of rain in a short period of time. Localized areas may see up to 12 inches of rain.

Hastings advises if you live in low lying or flood-prone areas, you should seek higher ground if the weather gets severe. He also says gusty winds may contribute to power lines being down, so they are advising people to be prepared for no power and to have the proper emergency supplies.

“What I would offer up to people in Chilton County or any county is, contact your local EMA and county EMA,” Hastings said. “They will have the current damage reports, weather information, and ties to National Service and also road closures.”

Area businesses along I-65 say they have been seeing an influx of visitors with many traveling towards the Gulf Coast to board up prior to the storm as well as those fleeing for safety concerns.

