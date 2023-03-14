CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) – Two high school students in Chilton County are being recognized as heroes after they helped to rescue a man from his burning home last month.

Sheriff John Shearon recognized James Phillips and Colton Sanders at Tuesday night’s county commission meeting by presenting a proclamation from the state senate and plaques from the county commending them for their heroic work.

“They could have kept on going but they risked their lives to help save this man, somebody they didn’t even know,” Shearon said. “It just lets you know what kind of boys they are and lets you know our future is bright.”

On February 2, the 17-year-olds rescued a man who was paralyzed trying to get out of his back door to escape the flames on their way to school.

“Something just kept telling me to go. God told us to,” Phillips said. “We gotta help him because we’d want someone to do that for us.”