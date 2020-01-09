Chili’s offering $5 Patron margaritas all month long

TAMPA (WFLA) — Chili’s is mixing it up this year with a $5 Patron margarita offer for the month of January.

The restaurant is sprinkling a little summer in the middle of this winter season with this Patron Silver, triple sec, fresh sour and sugar citrus mix.

News 3 WTKR says the offer is a continuation of their $5 margarita of the month program they’re carrying over to 2020.

Yes, it’s still winter. So we’re sending you some summer vibes with the handcrafted Cheers to @Patron margarita, made with Patron Silver, triple sec, fresh sour with a sugar citrus rim. #MargGallery pic.twitter.com/KNHI0zGuG6 — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) January 3, 2020

