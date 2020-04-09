Children’s urgent care offers curbside COVID-19 testing and appointments

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala — Your Kid’s Urgent Care in Vestavia Hills is offering is offering curbside COVID-19 testing and appointments to both child and adult sick patients.

“We’re doing all sick visits,” pediatrician at the urgent care center Mancie Balas said. If anyone comes in with a cough, fever, ear infection, basic rashes, we treat them curbside. Some cases, we have to bring them inside. If it’s an itty bitty baby, that’s hard to see in the car.”

Balas continued on to say injured patients will likely have to be seen inside as well.

“We’re not messing around. We come out with the PPE and everything,” Balas said. PPE stands for personal protective equipment, like masks, gloves and face shields.

When patients pull up directly outside of the urgent care facility, a pediatrician will come to the care wearing gloves, a mask, protective glasses and a protective layer.

Balas said offering curbside treatments has brought families out that wouldn’t otherwise go to a doctor during the pandemic.

“At first, people were pretty worried. They don’t want to get out of their car, so they like the fact that we come to the car. They’re worried they are going to get exposed.”

Your Kid’s Urgent Care encourages patients to make appointments. If walking in, patients can pull up, call their office and a pediatrician will come out for treatment.

