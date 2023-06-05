CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s not uncommon for law enforcement agencies to wear body cameras, but now one local rescue squad is the first rescue service in the state to wear body cameras on calls.

The Childersburg Rescue Squad has no doubt that their new body camera policy will improve their efficiency, help them find people faster and ultimately could save lives on their rescue missions.

“We’re excited about it,” said Jim Dennis, the captain of the Childersburg Rescue Squad.

It’s all part of their mission to keep up with the times. That means constantly adding new tools and training for their volunteers.

“Even on actual calls, there are things that we see that we may miss, but when you go back and look at it on film, it’s an aha moment so to speak, and you say, ‘This here is something we need to look for,'” Dennis said.

The policy will go into effect in the next two weeks. They received it through a state surplus that went to the Alabama Association of Rescue Squads.

“It’s another way of protecting us as well as the victims,” Dennis said.

The squad added that they’re thankful for this support from the state as well as their community.

“We’ve been doing a lot of training, a lot of work to be better able to serve our community,” Dennis said.

They’re looking for new volunteers — no experience required. For more information, head to the Childersburg Rescue Squad Facebook page.