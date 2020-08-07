Childersburg principal behind viral COVID-19 video issues challenge to other educators

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — Riding a viral video wave for his parody video of MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This,” Childersburg High School Principal Quentin Lee has issued a challenge to other principals across the world.

Lee is asking them to post their favorite old school song and lose their minds for about 15 seconds, dancing with their best moves to have a little fun, to help encourage students and show them that educators can relate to them.

As of Friday, Lee’s video about COVID-19 has been viewed 5.3 million times on YouTube.

The former Alabama A&M band member said he wrote the rap song in about 30 minutes, but he could have done it quicker. In an interview with CBS 42’s Art Franklin, Lee talked about being grateful others are getting to see the creativity at Childersburg High School. According to Lee, the school typically produces some type of back-to-school video to have some fun with students coming back to school.

In his most recent video, he wanted to incorporate some of the guidelines students and staff are facing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Lee said the school is passing out Chromebooks to students Friday that they will use during their period of remote and virtual learning.

