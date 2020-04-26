Suspect arrested in shooting of 1-year-old girl in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (4/28): The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a man who is accused of firing the gunshot that struck a 1-year-old girl Sunday evening.

Larry Jackson Jr., 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Jackson has been placed in the Jefferson County Jail on a $90,000 bond.

UPDATE (4/26): Birmingham Police have confirmed that a one-year-old girl was shot at 1134 4th Street North on Sunday evening.

According to medical staff, the infant’s injuries are non-life threatening. Police on the scene tell CBS 42, the 1-year-old girl is lucky to be alive.

Check back for updates.

ORIGINAL (4/26): A child was shot in downtown Birmingham early Sunday evening, Birmingham Police reports.

The shooting took place in the 1200 block of 12th Street North.

The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

CBS 42 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

