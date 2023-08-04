ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — A child was seriously injured after a car crashed into the Easy Money on Boll Weevil Circle, according to Enterprise Police.

Captain Billy Haglun with the Enterprise Police Department said the child and a parent were on the walkway between the parking lot and Easy Money when the car hit them around 12:55 p.m. on Thursday.

The unidentified child was life-flighted, suffering a serious injury to their leg. It is unknown if the parent suffered any injury.

Pictures show the car caused significant damage to the front of the building.

