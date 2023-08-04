ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — A child was seriously injured after a car crashed into the Easy Money on Boll Weevil Circle, according to Enterprise Police.

Captain Billy Haglun with the Enterprise Police Department said the child and a parent were on the walkway between the parking lot and Easy Money when the car hit them around 12:55 p.m. on Thursday.

The unidentified child was life-flighted, suffering a serious injury to their leg. It is unknown if the parent suffered any injury.

Pictures show the car caused significant damage to the front of the building.







Courtesy of RickeyStokesNews

Courtesy of RickeyStokesNews







