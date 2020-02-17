Child given disturbing doll during Mardi Gras parade in Mississippi

WAVELAND, Miss. (WKRG) — A mother says her 12-year-old daughter was given a black doll with beads around its neck during a Mardi Gras parade in Waveland.

Waveland Mayor Mike Smith said on Facebook “that is the most horrible and disgusting act that anyone could do. This person or persons does not represent the wonderful people of our city or county.”

He adds the city is working to find out the person and float responsible for this doll. As of now, no arrests have been made. We’ve reached out to Waveland Police and are waiting for a response to this investigation.

