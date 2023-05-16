BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – A child has died months after falling into a pool at a Byram day care.

Byram Police Chief David Errington said the child died on April 28, 2023. The department was notified by the Hinds County Coroner’s Office about the child’s death.

Errington said the child had been on life support since October 2022, which is when the incident happened. The child was one-year-old at the time of the incident.

The day care, Little Blessings from Heaven on Davis Road, has been closed since October 2022. Errington said the pool was not installed by the day care and was part of a previous facility at the location.

The police chief said the child’s mother has an attorney.