11-year-old killed in turkey hunting accident, JCSO investigating

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy on a hunting trip.

According to JCSO, the boy was killed while he and his father and two other hunters were hunting turkeys Friday morning in the 9100 block Cedar Mountain Road.

Medical personnel responded to the scene but were unable to revive him.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

