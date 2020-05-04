Child author from Hoover writes letters to spread hope during coronvirus pandemic

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Author Nia Mya Reese is using the written word to spread hope and joy during the coronavirus crisis.

The 11-year-old author has three published books, and is currently working on a graphic novel. She’s taking time away from her usual writing schedule to help others during this difficult time — using the written word.

Reese and her mother, Cherinita, heard about how some people in senior living facilities aren’t able to see their loved ones at this time, so she started writing letters to them to help them feel supported.

“I hope they feel encouraged and hopeful,” Reese said.

Her brother also joined in on the effort. They’ve also written to first responder in New York to thank them for their work on the front lines of the pandemic.

Reese said she hopes to inspire others to spread joy and hope as well.

“Whether it’s through words or whether it’s your own acts of kindness,” she said.

