Chick-fil-A temporarily closes dining room seating over coronavirus concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Chick-fil-A announced Sunday night it will be temporarily closing its dining room seating in all restaurants across the nation over coronavirus concerns.
According to the fast-food chain, some of its restaurants may only offer service through the drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options.
The company said these changes will help limit person-to-person contact.
RELATED: Central Alabama closings, cancellations due to coronavirus threat
On Friday, Chick-fil-A closed all playgrounds to help focus heightened sanitation efforts in other areas of the restaurant, started serving meals in carry-out packaging and drive-thru guests will no longer be offered a printed menu.
