CHICAGO (WIAT) — The Chicago Bears signed former Birmingham Stallions’ linebacker DeMarquis Gates to the roster over the weekend.

The announcement was made official on Saturday on the Bears’ Twitter page. Gates was signed after the team waived linebacker Christian Albright.

Gates, an All-USFL selection this past season, was a major piece to the Stallions’ championship run. He was named Defensive Player of the Week twice during the regular season and was a likely candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.

During the season, Gates accounted for 68 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and one recovery. He will reportedly wear No. 43 for Chicago.

The former Ole Miss Rebel is the sixth Stallion to be signed by an NFL team this offseason. Cornerback Tae Hayes signed with the Carolina Panthers, USFL Championship Game MVP Victor Bolden Jr. was picked up by the Cardinals, defensive tackle Doug Costin was brought to the Pittsburgh Steelers, wide receiver Osirus Mitchell joined the Green Bay Packers and tight end Sage Surratt signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.