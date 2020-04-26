Chelsea Park & Recreation Teams Impacted by COVID-19

Coronavirus has impacted sports across the nation and globe.

Chelsea Parks and Recreation is dealing with being temporarily shut down since Mid-March. For many kids, just getting a start in athletics its heartbreaking to know they have been unable to play. But they have high hopes things will soon around.

“The day before opening day our season was postponed. ”said David Ingram, Assistant Director Chelsea Parks & Recreation

Since then, Chelsea’s Parks and Recreation fields have sat mostly empty. All of its spring activities have been shut down, due to COVID-19. More than 700 softball, volleyball, archery and baseball players have been affected. For many kids this has been devastating.

“I’ve been playing since T-ball and it’s kind of sad not being able to play on the field.” said Judson Poe, Parks & Rec Baseball Player

“I’ve been missing my friends and I”ve gotten a little bit shaken up because I couldn’t play. So we have a batting cage out at our barn and we’ve been practicing out there.” said Joshua Poe, Parks & Rec Baseball Player

Assistant Director of Chelsea Parks and Recreation David Ingram says although the season’s been postponed they have been encouraging kids to stay active.

“We haven’t put locks on our facilities we are hoping our parents are being responsible and not congregating in large groups we have batting cages all over our city.” said David Ingram, Assistant Director Chelsea Parks & Recreation

The financial impact of the temporary closure on Chelsea’s Park and Recreation program has been huge.

“We refunded our Spring baseball softball summer registrations in full. And the city took a huge financial hit we took a hit of about $40,000 because we had already ordered uniforms, we had passed out uniforms.” said David Ingram, Assistant Director Chelsea Parks & Recreation

Ingram adds Chelsea’s programs have already started making plans for the future.

“Right now we have started with the expectancy the governor is going to loosen the restrictions May the 1st. We’ve started registering for a summer baseball program, summer softball program, volleyball, and archery as well.” said David Ingram, Assistant Director Chelsea Parks & Recreation

Officials says they hope kids who weren’t able to participate in the spring season will get involved in the summer one. They hope the season can begin on June 1st.