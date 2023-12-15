One Class at a Time presented by Chick-fil-A of Birmingham.

For 21 years, CBS 42 has been proud to present local teachers with $1,000 grants through its One Class at a Time program, honoring the educators who work tirelessly to make a positive impact on the children of Central Alabama.

This week, CBS 42 Chief Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum and the Chick-fil-A cow set out to Chelsea, Ala. to honor one such educator. Chelsea Middle School Band Director, Erin Lyon.

With the wheels already turning, Lyon explained that she plans to use her One Class at a Time win to buy music for the various types of bands– Beginning, Concert and Symphonic– within the Chelsea Middle School band program.

“With this [grant money] we will be able to purchase music to work across all of the ability levels within the band program,” said Lyon.

While Lyon herself is wildly passionate about music and hopes a bit of that passion rubs off on her students, she says the crux of her mission as a teacher is to instill values of kindness and decency in the students she works with, and to show them that being a good person matters above all else.

Lyon also believes that being involved with music programs in combination with other extracurriculars, like athletics, helps to foster well-rounded students.

“I think it’s so important not to develop the student as, ‘You are a band member.’ or ‘You are a football player.’ or ‘You are a cheerleader.’” said Lyon. “I want them to know that they can do all of it.”

With their winter concert now in the rearview, be on the lookout for the Chelsea Middle School band program’s spring concert date so that you can go check out their skills, as well as their new music, provided with the help of CBS 42 and Chick-fil-A of Birmingham.

To nominate a local teacher for CBS 42’s One Class at a Time grant, apply here.