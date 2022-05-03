CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — City councilmembers in Chelsea decided to allow residents the chance to vote on the mayor’s plan to fund a stand alone school system Tuesday.

The council voted ‘yes’ to the mayor’s plan which allows residents to vote on forming an independent school district by raising property taxes.

The alternative proposal would not have raised taxes and would not break schools away from the Shelby County School System, which is something Mayor Tony Picklesimer has been pushing for quite some time.

“We are now on 2020 assessment values and at 12.5 mills we not only have what we need to build the reserve that’s required by law, we also have room to grow and room to create some capital money to spend on our facilities,” Picklesimer said.

The final say is now up to voters. A special election is set for July 12.