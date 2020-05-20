Chelsea-based company Cheeriodicals delivering gift bags to hospital heroes across the country

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — A company in Chelsea is helping give back to medical workers across the country.

Cheeriodicals is delivering gift bags to hospital heroes fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, they’ve donated over 1,000 care bags to more than a dozen hospitals nationwide. President Gary Parisher said they’re helping corporate America find a way to make a difference by sponsoring these gift bag deliveries.

“The U.S. is so big and we have 330 million people and tens of thousands of companies that all also can show that they care about what the nurse is doing,” Parisher said. “I think it means a lot to the nurse to know, or to whatever person who’s the hospital hero, but to know that someone beyond family or friends really care and appreciate what they’re doing.”

Next week will mark the first delivery in Birmingham. A Farmers Insurance agent is sponsoring 100 care bags for UAB hospital workers.

The bags are meant to thank hospital heroes and help them unwind. They include everything from snacks to Epsom salt to soak feet after a long day.

