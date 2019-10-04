Cheese sandwiches served for lunch at Hueytown schools

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (10/4): A group of parents has begun donating to help fund the unpaid balances for students.

According to one parent, the group has raised over $600 that will be donated to the school for lunch accounts.

They also say there will be a GoFundMe set up within the next week.

Original (10/3): Unpaid school lunch balances are at the center of a debate in Hueytown. Students with an unpaid balance are being served a cold cheese sandwich, an apple and a cup of water.

Jefferson County School System says they do a thorough job to alert parents when funds are running low. Parents are emailed, called, and notes are sent home with the kids. But, if funds still go unpaid, the school is taking a firm approach.

The school announced over the weekend that alternate meals will be provided for students with unpaid accounts. No information as to what that meal would look like was shared.

Interim superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin says state law prohibits schools from allowing negative lunch balances. When a parent forgets to pay, or simply can’t afford to pay, it is made obvious during lunch.

“Not only is it embarrassing for the child, you have other children knowing why this child is getting the alternative meal, and they’re being bullied for it,” said Melissa Honeycutt, a Hueytown Middle School parent. “Her daughter saw classmates being served cold cheese sandwiches and shared her own food so the student would have enough to eat.”

“I offered him my fruit and two other friends offered him the chicken fingers we had that day,” said Hannah Honeycutt, a middle schooler in Hueytown.

School board member Donna Pike said she will be speaking to her colleagues on how the schools are following policy.

“I’m definitely going to look at the policy. Of course, no one wants a cheese sandwich. We want to feed our children and give them a substantial lunch. However, the parents need to meet us halfway,” said Pike.

Pike encouraged parents to reach out to the school if they ever find themselves in a financial bind. Schools are able to provide resources to help, as well as offer forms for free and reduces lunch.

