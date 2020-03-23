Charles Barkley tests negative for coronavirus

Former NBA player Charles Barkley high fives fans during the Tiger Walk before the Iron Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After a couple of weeks of isolation in fear that he had been exposed to the COVID-10 virus, Alabama native and legendary basketball player Charles Barkley has announced that he does not have the virus.

In a statement through Turner Sports, the former Auburn standout and NBA Hall of Fame member said that he tested negative for the virus.

“I’ve received my COVID-19 test results this morning and they are negative,” Barkley said. “I’d like to thank everyone for reaching out and expressing your concern and support. You all be safe and please take the necessary actions to help ensure your well-being.”

Turner Sports statement on behalf of Charles Barkley: pic.twitter.com/zAaVr7Nt1R — TurnerSportsPR (@TurnerSportsPR) March 23, 2020

On March 12, Barkley announced that he had been tested for the virus and was awaiting results.

“I spent an earlier part of the week in New York City, and when I got to Atlanta yesterday I wasn’t feeling well,” Barkley said on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.” “ I talked to a couple of people at Turner and a couple of doctors and they told me to self-quarantine for the next 48 hours. So, I started yesterday. This is my second day, and I haven’t been feeling great. They didn’t want me to take any chances, so they told me to quarantine myself for 48 hours.”

Barkley is originally from Leeds and is now a basketball analyst for TNT and its television properties.

LATEST POSTS