Charges pending over video showing 2-year-old using vaping device in Pennsylvania

INDIANA COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WJW) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a video that shows a two-year-old who was given a vaping device.

“The involved persons and child have been identified and charges are pending,” the tweet said.

Press Release: Troopers Investigating Vaping Incident Involving Two-Year-Old Child https://t.co/92vBOXmsYr pic.twitter.com/OhRButdsUb — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) January 13, 2020

In a press release released by troopers Monday, an investigation revealed that a 17-year-old girl was babysitting the child on Jan. 9 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. when the toddler took the vaping device from a nightside and began using.

“The 17-year-old female and the 18-year-old female of Armagh, PA, who was also present, permitted the child to inhale from the device and one or both females made a video recording of the incident, which was then posted to the social media platform Snapchat,” the release stated.

The video, which was obtained by KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, shows the two-year-old using the vaping device before coughing and crying. The teens that are believed to have given the child the device can be heard laughing.

In a statement given to KDKA, the United School District of Armagh, Pennsylvania confirmed that they believe two of their students were involved:

“United administration was made aware of the video today, and the matter is being investigated by the authorities. We believe that two of our students were involved in the situation. The names of those students were provided to the authorities.”

