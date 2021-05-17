‘Champions for Children’ Breakfast supports early childhood education

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) ─ On April 22, nearly 300 philanthropic-minded business professionals and passionate community members came together in-person as well as virtually for Childcare Resources’ fourth annual Champions for Children Charity Breakfast.

During the one-hour breakfast program, attendees learned about the history of Childcare Resources and the incredible impact the agency has had on the community for nearly 37 years. Guests also learned the story about John, a single father in our community, and how he diligently navigated the struggles of finding quality child care for his two children, Ollie and Jolene, with the assistance of Childcare Resources. Ollie and Jolene represent just two of more than 390,000 children in Central Alabama living in single-parent households.

The Champions for Children Charity Breakfast generated over $75,000 in one-time gifts and multi-year pledges during the one-hour event, with additional in-kind support to help further the agency’s mission.

“Thousands of children right here in central Alabama have received quality care and education needed to help develop healthy brains through Childcare Resources programs and services,” said Joan Wright, executive director of Childcare Resources, in a press release. “The support we receive through the Champions for Children Charity Breakfast allows us to further enhance our programs, like our Supplemental Child Care Program, which not only enables working families to remain employed, improve their economic condition and make a quality choice for early education, but also extends benefits to the family, children and employers.”

Childcare Resources, a nonprofit organization in Birmingham and United Way of Central Alabama partner agency, makes quality child care happen by providing information, education, and assistance to families, providers of child care, and the community.

To contribute to the mission of Childcare Resources, visit www.ccr-bhm.org or call 205-945-0018 Ext. 306.