BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Public Library will host “A Radio Hero,” a film to the important role of Black radio played during Birmingham’s 1963 Civil Rights Movement.

The public is invited to this program taking place from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Central Library. Created through Friedman’s Four Octaves Productions, “A Radio Hero” details the development of black radio programming in Birmingham, covering the period from 1936 to 1963 with emphasis on Paul “Tall Paul” White, a significant announcer during Birmingham’s Civil Rights Movement.

