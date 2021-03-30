Central Alabama voters heading to polls for House, Senate special election primaries

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Voters in several central Alabama counties are at the polls today to take a step toward filling two seats that have been vacant since late last year.

Alabama Senate District 14, which includes parts of Bibb, Chilton, Hale, Jefferson and Shelby counties, has had no representation since December when Cam Ward was appointed director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. Four candidates are vying to replace him in today’s Special Republican Primary Election.

Joseph Barlow is a paralegal, who says his goal is to get the government back to working effectively for the people. Dr. Donna Strong is an educator who has taught in middle school, high school and college. She wants to improve education and mental health awareness. April Weaver is a former Alabama House representative and member of the Trump Administration. Weaver says she’ll fight for common sense conservative policy. The winner will face Democrat Virginia Applebaum July 13.

For some Shelby County voters, the Special Republican Primary Election for Alabama House District 73 is also on the ballot. The seat has been vacant since November when Matt Friday was elected to the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals. Five candidates are running to replace him.

Joseph Daley is campaigning on character, community and common sense. Montevallo resident George Henry brings experience as a former city manager in Alabaster. Leigh Hulsey is currently on the Helena city council. Kenneth Paschal is a 21-year U.S. Army veteran and American Legion post commander. Alabaster city councilor Kerri Pate is campaigning on conservative values. The winner will face Democrat Sheridan Black July 13.