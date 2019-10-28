Central AL Forecast: Warmer start to the week

As we start the week, some clouds will linger for the morning hours but some gradual clearing will take place by the afternoon. Temperatures will trend warmer than yesterday, actually above average for late October. Look for highs to sit in the mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. The front that slid south of the region will lift north as a warm front with more tropical moisture streaming in. This will lead to some showers in our southern counties, but for most, another warm, partly cloudy day with highs in the mid 70s.



The warm front will continue to lift north through Alabama, bringing another round of steady and sometimes heavy rain to the region. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible with this next round of rain but severe weather isn’t expected at this time. This will look a lot like the pattern that set up for Friday and Saturday of last week, because on Thursday, a cold front will swing through, bringing more rain and some storms to the area. While we could see a few strong ones, right now severe weather isn’t part of the forecast.



After the rain moves out, the coldest air of the fall moves in. Temperatures will only hit the upper 50s to low 60s on Friday with lows Saturday morning falling to the 30s. This could be our first freezing morning in some of our northern counties.

