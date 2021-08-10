Central AL Forecast: Rain chances increase this weekend as potential TS approaches the Central AL Coast.

Tonight: It will be a mild evening. A few clouds. Temperatures will remain warm overnight only briefly slipping into the 70s. Tomorrow, we will be back in the 80s by sunrise.



Tomorrow: There will be a plenty of heat and humidity. A heat advisory remains through 9pm Wednesday night. Highs Wednesday will climb in the 90s with feels like temperatures between 100°-105°. Avoid being outside during the peak heating of the day, take frequent breaks if outdoors, and stay hydrated (with water).



Thursday and Friday: The end of the week will be nearly carbon copies of the early week forecast. There will be little change in the heat, and there will still be a chance of afternoon showers and storms. As we know, these storms could easily trend severe or produce significant rain in a short amount of time. Always stay apprised to the pop up summer-time showers and storms.



Weekend outlook: We will be focused on the Tropics as soon-to-be Fred could be nearing the Florida panhandle. If this track holds together, our winds will be out of the south and moisture content increases, thus the chance of rain goes up as well. There will be lots to still iron out. Regardless of the tropical impacts, it will still be hot and humid with a isolated afternoon storms.