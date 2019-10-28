Central AL Forecast: Quiet for Tuesday, Rain Leading Up to Halloween

RIGHT NOW: We started off with clouds and fog this morning across Alabama, but for most of the region, the sun is back out and it is gorgeous outside! Temperatures today topped out in the low 70s. High pressure has settled over the South, so for now it’s nice and quiet.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will once again increase overnight into Tuesday. No chance for rain this evening…just clouds. A bit chilly as well…morning lows in the low 50s.

TOMORROW: A mix of sun & clouds is on tap for Tuesday. There will be a small chance for showers South of I-20 in the evening, although no widespread rain is expected. North of I-20 will stay dry. Temperatures hovering close to average for late-October once again…highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Deep tropical moisture will push North from the Gulf and bring scattered showers & storms on Wednesday. It will essentially be an all-day event…overall just kinda nasty! It will feel a bit warmer outside because of the increased humidity as well. Highs in the mid 70s, lows in the low 60s.



HALLOWEEN: While the scattered rain will keep on coming DURING THE DAY on Halloween, the good news is that a cold front should sweep through Thursday afternoon, drying us out. Right now, even though it will still be soggy outside, we’re thinking the rain will stop by ~4 to 7 PM…just in time for Trick-or-Treating!

It’s also worth noting that temperatures will start dropping quickly behind this front. While you’re out Thursday night, temps will most likely be in the 40s. Bundle up!!

FRIDAY/THIS WEEKEND: We will stay rain-free from Friday onward and into the weekend. It will be CHILLY behind this next front. Our first FROST of the season is possible Friday/Saturday morning as lows dip into the 30s.

During the day, it will be cool and mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s/60s.